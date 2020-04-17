|
|
Julia G. Miller
Born: August 8, 1934
Died: March 31, 2020
DELAVAN, Wis. – Julia Grace Miller (Musgrove), 85, of Delavan, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was born in Whitewater, Wisconsin on Aug. 8, 1934 and graduated from Janesville High School.
She married her high school sweetheart James Harlan Miller on Aug. 16, 1952. They have 5 children, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great- grandchildren.
Julia was very devoted to her family. They lovingly called her the Energizer Bunny because her stubbornness in life always kept her going.
She had the "Miller" sense of humor which made people laugh.
Julia had a green thumb. Her love of flowers and plants spoke for itself, as she had an array of beautiful plants and flowers throughout her home inside and out.
She loved the Lord, her church, her family and her friends. Julia grew up in the Footville, Wisconsin area but lived most of her adult life in Northern Illinois in Mt. Morris.
She is survived by her children: Dwight (Ruth) Miller, Laura (Ron) Barker, David (Renee) Miller, Robin (Bob) Lafever and Lowell (Jani) Miller; sibling-in-law, William (Dorothy) Miller and Robert (Linda) Miller; grandchildren, John (Tara) Miller, Erika (Jared) James, Abbey Miller, David Miller, TJ (deceased) (Melissa) Bowker, Tiffany (Ron) Berry, Randy (Melanie) Bowker, Alyssa Bowker, Nelo Barker, Jamie Barker, Shara Miller, Kendra Miller, Julie (Richard) Byrd, Mark Lafever, Taylor Lafever, Savannah Grace Lafever, Quincy (Daniel) Biadog and Zachary Miller.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, James Miller; parents: Ernest and Lottie Musgrove; parent in-laws: Fred and Lula Miller; siblings: Edith (Chuck) Shuman, John (Hope) Musgrove, Vernon (Jeanette) Musgrove; sister in-law: Florence (John) Fox; grandson: TJ Bowker.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic around us, a private family visitation and a virtual service at Betzer Funeral Home were held.
She was laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery, Evansville.
Published in the Ogle County News on Apr. 17, 2020