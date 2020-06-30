LaVerne J. Duitsman
Born: May 19, 1943; Florence
Died: June 25, 2020; Freeport
FORRESTON – LaVerne J. Duitsman, 77, of Forreston passed away June 25, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport.
LaVerne, nicknamed Vern by most, was born May 19, 1943 and grew up on a farm in Florence, IL with his parents, Emmert and Margaret (Pontnack) Duitsman, along with his younger sisters Diane and Rita. Vern attended Forreston High School. After serving in the United States Army, Vern began working at Honeywell, where he would stay for 40 years until he retired.
Vern was an avid sports fan, and loved watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and sometimes even the Cubs. He was the voice of the Forreston Cardinals football team for many years and loved the excitement of announcing the ball games. Vern was a regular at local auctions, flea markets, and anywhere else where he could look for antiques and collectables. You would often see him driving around in his cargo van, looking for another treasure.
Surviving LaVerne are his wife, Marcia of Forreston, IL; three daughters, Lori Smith-Stuckenberg of German Valley, IL, Angela "Angie" Walker of Rockford, IL and Lisa (James) Curran of Warren, IL; sister, Dianne (Bruce) Freier of Freeport, IL; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
Preceding LaVerne in death are his parents and son, Billy Duitsman.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Rev. Dawn Barr will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 also at Burke-Tubbs. Burial will be at Florence Station United Methodist Church Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Please sign LaVerne's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Born: May 19, 1943; Florence
Died: June 25, 2020; Freeport
FORRESTON – LaVerne J. Duitsman, 77, of Forreston passed away June 25, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport.
LaVerne, nicknamed Vern by most, was born May 19, 1943 and grew up on a farm in Florence, IL with his parents, Emmert and Margaret (Pontnack) Duitsman, along with his younger sisters Diane and Rita. Vern attended Forreston High School. After serving in the United States Army, Vern began working at Honeywell, where he would stay for 40 years until he retired.
Vern was an avid sports fan, and loved watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and sometimes even the Cubs. He was the voice of the Forreston Cardinals football team for many years and loved the excitement of announcing the ball games. Vern was a regular at local auctions, flea markets, and anywhere else where he could look for antiques and collectables. You would often see him driving around in his cargo van, looking for another treasure.
Surviving LaVerne are his wife, Marcia of Forreston, IL; three daughters, Lori Smith-Stuckenberg of German Valley, IL, Angela "Angie" Walker of Rockford, IL and Lisa (James) Curran of Warren, IL; sister, Dianne (Bruce) Freier of Freeport, IL; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
Preceding LaVerne in death are his parents and son, Billy Duitsman.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Rev. Dawn Barr will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 also at Burke-Tubbs. Burial will be at Florence Station United Methodist Church Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Please sign LaVerne's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on Jun. 30, 2020.