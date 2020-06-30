LaVerne J. Duitsman
LaVerne J. Duitsman

Born: May 19, 1943; Florence

Died: June 25, 2020; Freeport

FORRESTON – LaVerne J. Duitsman, 77, of Forreston passed away June 25, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport.

LaVerne, nicknamed Vern by most, was born May 19, 1943 and grew up on a farm in Florence, IL with his parents, Emmert and Margaret (Pontnack) Duitsman, along with his younger sisters Diane and Rita. Vern attended Forreston High School. After serving in the United States Army, Vern began working at Honeywell, where he would stay for 40 years until he retired.

Vern was an avid sports fan, and loved watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and sometimes even the Cubs. He was the voice of the Forreston Cardinals football team for many years and loved the excitement of announcing the ball games. Vern was a regular at local auctions, flea markets, and anywhere else where he could look for antiques and collectables. You would often see him driving around in his cargo van, looking for another treasure.

Surviving LaVerne are his wife, Marcia of Forreston, IL; three daughters, Lori Smith-Stuckenberg of German Valley, IL, Angela "Angie" Walker of Rockford, IL and Lisa (James) Curran of Warren, IL; sister, Dianne (Bruce) Freier of Freeport, IL; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

Preceding LaVerne in death are his parents and son, Billy Duitsman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Rev. Dawn Barr will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.  Wednesday, July 1, 2020 also at Burke-Tubbs. Burial will be at Florence Station United Methodist Church Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Please sign LaVerne's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Ogle County News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
(815) 938-2470
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Vern was a great friend and honest. He particularly remembered old friends from Florence Station He gave me a step up with a job at Micro.
Larry Handel
Friend
