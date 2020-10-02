1/1
Lillian Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian M. Long

Born: September 11, 1932; Dixon

Died: September 12, 2020; Mt. Morris

Mt. Morris – Lillian M. Long, age 88, left for heaven to be with Jesus on Saturday evening, September 12, 2020.

Lillian was born on September 11, 1932, in Dixon, IL, the youngest of three daughters of Edward C. and Marion E. Zumdahl. She graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1950, and became a dental assistant in the office of Dr. Ray Novak. She was selected to attend the Illinois Dental Associations Annual meeting in New Jersey in 1956. On May 1, 1957, she married Warren B. Long, who upon his return from the Korean War was stationed in the south, where she became the mother of two boys, Edward, and Bryan. Lillian knew most of the people in the Mt. Morris area as a result of working at Felker's Pharmacy (later Snyder's) for over 30 years. She could be found most days behind the counter operating the cash register or running to find something in the store that a customer requested. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to share with everyone. Lillian was active in the effort to keep the graduation class of 1950 connected over the years. Because of her efforts to renew a closeness and camaraderie, she was elected by her class on July 1, 1990, to the high office of Class President Emeritus for Life.

Lillian is survived by her two sons, Edward (Cindy) of Houston, TX, and Bryan (Suzette) of Seguin, TX; six grandchildren, Adam, Nathan, Hannah, Tessa, Andrew, and Victoria; and eight great-grandchildren, Laiklynn Elizabeth, Wellington Davis, Cohen Thomas, Georgia Lynn, Lillian James, and Paxton Wade, Peyton Reed and Emery Grace; and her oldest sister, Ruth Stauffer of Mt. Morris, IL.

Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Warren; her parents; and one older sister.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a drive by visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Morris, IL, on Friday morning October 2, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am.

A private Memorial service to follow at 10:00 am. Burial of both Lillian and Warren will be held that afternoon at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved