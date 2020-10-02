Lillian Long

Lillian M. Long



Born: September 11, 1932; Dixon



Died: September 12, 2020; Mt. Morris



Mt. Morris – Lillian M. Long, age 88, left for heaven to be with Jesus on Saturday evening, September 12, 2020.



Lillian was born on September 11, 1932, in Dixon, IL, the youngest of three daughters of Edward C. and Marion E. Zumdahl. She graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1950, and became a dental assistant in the office of Dr. Ray Novak. She was selected to attend the Illinois Dental Associations Annual meeting in New Jersey in 1956. On May 1, 1957, she married Warren B. Long, who upon his return from the Korean War was stationed in the south, where she became the mother of two boys, Edward, and Bryan. Lillian knew most of the people in the Mt. Morris area as a result of working at Felker's Pharmacy (later Snyder's) for over 30 years. She could be found most days behind the counter operating the cash register or running to find something in the store that a customer requested. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to share with everyone. Lillian was active in the effort to keep the graduation class of 1950 connected over the years. Because of her efforts to renew a closeness and camaraderie, she was elected by her class on July 1, 1990, to the high office of Class President Emeritus for Life.



Lillian is survived by her two sons, Edward (Cindy) of Houston, TX, and Bryan (Suzette) of Seguin, TX; six grandchildren, Adam, Nathan, Hannah, Tessa, Andrew, and Victoria; and eight great-grandchildren, Laiklynn Elizabeth, Wellington Davis, Cohen Thomas, Georgia Lynn, Lillian James, and Paxton Wade, Peyton Reed and Emery Grace; and her oldest sister, Ruth Stauffer of Mt. Morris, IL.



Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Warren; her parents; and one older sister.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a drive by visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Morris, IL, on Friday morning October 2, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am.



A private Memorial service to follow at 10:00 am. Burial of both Lillian and Warren will be held that afternoon at Willwood Burial Park in Rockford, IL.





