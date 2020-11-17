1/1
Lloyd W. Zimmerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd W. Zimmerman

Born: September 10, 1933

Died: November 11, 2020

FORRESTON – Lloyd W. Zimmerman, 87, of Forreston, IL passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI.

He was born September 10, 1933 in Silver Creek Township, IL to Benjamin J. and Malinda (Ludwig) Zimmerman. On February 14, 1982 he married Doreen Demanouske in Kauai, HI. Lloyd served in the United States Army and was a proud member of the Forreston American Legion, where he served as Commander and Chaplain. Lloyd was very involved in the Forreston community. He participated in planning the Forreston fireworks, Veterans' Memorial and sesquicentennial celebration. He also served on the Cranes Grove Cemetery Association.  While serving on the association, he and his wife ensured the flags would be displayed at the cemetery to celebrate Memorial Day. He was also chairman of the Cranes Grove Veterans' Memorial Service for several years.

Lloyd farmed for many years and loved taking care of his cattle. He enjoyed bowling, riding his motorcycle with the American Legion Riders, ice cream socials and local charitable dinners. Most of all, Lloyd enjoyed being with his family, especially taking his grandkids on golf cart rides around the farm and Wednesday visits and phone calls from his children.

Surviving Lloyd is his wife, Doreen of Forreston; four children, Mark (Shari) Zimmerman of Columbia, SC, Deb (Mike) Gaston of Forreston, IL, Mike (Evelyn) Zimmerman of Freeport, IL, and Teresa (Brian) Ogg of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Aaron (Tracie) Zimmerman, Nathan (Callie) Zimmerman, Joshua Zimmerman, Miranda (Matt) Wilson, Brandon (Lyna) Gaston, Tamarah (Cameron) Riffle, Chris (Jen) Zimmerman, Josh (Stacey) Zimmerman, Taylor Ogg, and Kathryn Ogg; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lydia, Raemah, Grady, Avery, Brinlee and Brody.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy James; and grandson, Andrew Mark.

A visitation was held Friday, November 13, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. A private family service was held the following day. Burial was in Cranes Grove Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in his memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
(815) 938-2470
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 15, 2020
I wish I could have known Uncle Lloyd. My sincere condolences to the family.
Paul Zimmerman
Family
November 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike and Evelyn, so very sorry for your families loss.
Judy and Larry Day
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved