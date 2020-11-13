Loretta L. edenBorn: November 24, 1940; ChandlervilleDied: November 9, 2020; DixonOREGON – Loretta L. Eden, 79, longtime Oregon resident, died suddenly Monday, November 9, 2020 at KSB Hospital, Dixon.She was born November 24, 1940 in Chandlerville, IL, the daughter of Charles E. and Eula (Masten) Hinrichs. She was a graduate of V.I.T. High School in central Illinois. She was married to Stanley Eden December 10, 1960 in Havana, IL. Loretta was food service manager at LOMC in Oregon for more than 10 years prior to retiring. She was a den mother for her sons' Cub Scout troops, children's leader for Rockford E.W. Bible Study Fellowship for many years and, with her husband, hosted 12 foreign exchange students. Loretta enjoyed cooking and canning, sewing, and flower gardening, but mostly spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon where she was a first grade Sunday school teacher over 40 years and assisted with Oregon Vacation Bible School over 25 years.She is survived by her husband, Stan Eden of Oregon; daughter, Janet Eden of Oregon; sons, Stephen (Vicki) Eden of Stockton, Mark Eden of Oregon and Joe (Teresa) Eden of Byron; grandchildren, Jacob (Lindsay), Samuel, Thomas and Elizabeth Eden, Rebecca, Michaela, Chelsea and Levi Eden; and Abraham and Maggie Eden; great granddaughter, Scarlett Eden; and sister-in-law, Terry Hinrichs of Petersburg, IL.She was predeceased by her parents; daughter-in-law, Lisa Eden; infant great-grandson, Payton Eden; and brothers, Roland, Russell and James Hinrichs.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held with burial in Riverview Cemetery, Oregon. Pastor Rich Tomlinson of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon will preside.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Loretta's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon or Ogle County 4-H Foundation.Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.