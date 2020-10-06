Lowell G. Carden



Born: July 31, 1937



Died: September 6, 2020



GREENVILLE, N.C. – Lowell Gene Carden passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.



Gene was born at home on July 31, 1937, in Yeaman, Kentucky to Chester Carden and Hazel Foreman. He was raised by his mother Hazel and stepfather, Russell Smith, in Polo, Illinois. Affectionately known by classmates as "Chogey," he graduated from Polo High School in 1956.Gene enjoyed sharing stories about his time working as a milk truck delivery driver, police officer, and water company employee in the Sterling-Rock Falls and Polo, Illinois areas. He later spent several decades as a well-respected sales representative for Delta & Pine Land Company, where he sold cotton and soybeans to farmers in the Southeastern United States. He enjoyed fishing, travelling, and umpiring baseball and basketball games during his off-time.



Gene is preceded in death by his stepfather, Russell; mother, Hazel; fatherChester, brother; Larry, and son, Michael.



He is survived by his sons, Jeff, Steve (and wife Cindy), John (and wife Angel), and Marcus (and wife Claire); sister, Sherri Linker; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jimmy, Matt, Emily, Mallory, Brielle, Jayce, Eli, Maura, and Finn; and many great-grandchildren.



A private service is planned for immediate family. At his request, Gene will be cremated, and his ashes spread near his boyhood home in rural Kentucky.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the North Carolina Zoo, 4401 Zoo Pkwy, Asheboro, NC 27205.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store