Marcia Sterenberg
Born: December 31, 1933
Died: October 25, 2020
MT. MORRIS – Marcia (Crawford) Sterenberg, age 86, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Pinecrest Community.
Marcia was born on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Mark and Margaret (Tazwell) Crawford. She fought a gallant fight against cancerwith grace and dignity, 6 weeks after the new diagnosis.
Marcia graduated from Mt. Morris High School in 1951, and Illinois State University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She taught first and second grade in Dixon, IL. She was a substitute teacher in Mt. Morris when her children were young and returned to Mt.Morris/Oregon as a teacher's aide for 13 years before retirement.
Marcia married Harold Sterenberg of Polo, June 22, 1955, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2001.
Marcia is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Johnson (Todd) of Streamwood, IL, and Julie Knutsen (Troy) of Miles, IA. She is also survived by grandchildren, David, Cara, and Jeremy Johnson. Marcia is also survived by exchange daughters, Ingrid Garcia-Suter of Switzerland, and Annelies Lam of the Netherlands.
Marcia had many great friends, neighbors, family, and cousins. Family was important for Marcia.She made many trips to Streamwood to attend many of the grandchildren's events as well as her two daughters' events in earlier years. Marcia always had a smile on her face. Harold nicknamed Marcia "Sunshine" because of the smile. Besidesfamily, Marcia loved travel. She was especially proud that she had traveled to every state except Rhode Island and the countries, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Mexico and Canada. She also loved nature, flowers, and playing games. Bridge was one of her passions. Marcia was a 66-year PEO member, an active member of Disciples United Methodist Church, and Mt. Morris Senior Center.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son, David; and her parents, Mark and Margaret Crawford.
There will be a drivethrough visitation on October 31, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mt. Morris Disciples United Methodist Church, 102 Maple Ave, Mt. Morris, IL. An open burial service will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 1121 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, IL at 11:30 a.m. for all that wish to attend. (Bring your COVID masks, please).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Gigi's Playhouse: Down Syndrome AchievementCenter 2350 W. Higgins Rd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 - Mission – "To change the way the world views Down Syndrome through educational programs and the empowerment of individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community. These are free purposeful programs for Down Syndrome individuals to educate, inspire and believe." You can also choose to give to a charity of your choice
in memorial.