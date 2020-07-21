I have memories back to early childhood of family visits with the Hartmans. Maudie was such a jokester with the most delightful giggler. Small but mighty, she could work circles around people, maintaining her positive spirit throughout. She was always happy to see me throughout the years, usually at community events we were supporting. Boy, could she and Don dance! She leaves the world a better place thanks to her smiles and caring nature.

Sheila Thompson

Friend