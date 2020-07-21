1/1
Marilyn "Maudie" Hartman
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Marilyn 'Maudie' Hartman

Born: April 26, 1939

Died: July 19, 2020

FREEPORT – Marilyn "Maudie" Hartman, 81, of Freeport passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

She was born in Dodgeville, WI on April 26, 1939 to Chauncey and Dorothy (Jeidy) Whitish. On June 9, 1956 she married Donald W. Hartman in Lanark, IL. Donald passed away July 16, 2013. Maudie was the longtime manager of the Park Hills Golf Course Kitchen. She was a member of Forreston United Methodist Church. She was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and her favorite quarterback was Brett Favre. She was also a Milwaukee Brewers fan. Maudie and Don enjoyed dancing, especially to polka in Monroe, WI. She also enjoyed watching birds in her bird feeders. Most importantly, she loved spending time with family and friends. Her grandsons were her pride and joy. She loved going to their school events.

Maudie is survived by her two sons, David Hartman of Freeport, IL, and Jeff (Brandy) Hartman of Freeport, IL; and two grandsons, Colton and Brett Hartman.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband , Don; and infant son, Gregory.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m.. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, Pastor Chris Stukenberg officiating.  A visitation will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m., also at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. In honoring Maudie, the family requests casual attire to the visitation and service. Entombment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery and Mausoleum.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

Please visit Maudie's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Ogle County News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport

12 entries
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was such a sweet little lady always full of love, joy, and a great smile. A great friend to our mom (Doris). Connie (Burton) Willey and Teresa.
Connie Willey
Friend
July 22, 2020
Maudie was such an amazing boss and I truly loved working with/for her! She was always laughing and joking around. I learned so much from her and I appreciate the many fond memories made at Park Hills! Maudie will be miss!! Love you!
Jessica Meinert
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Maudie you were a treasure. You’re just gone from our sight, not from our hearts. You will be missed. God bless you!
Randy & Cherie Kint
July 21, 2020
I knew Maudie 21 years or so and worked with her at the course for 13 seasons. She was at her best when she cranked up the radio on Sunday mornings with polka music. I'll miss her.
Louis R. Caruso
Friend
July 21, 2020
Lisa A Schneiderman
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Maudie touched the lives of so many people. She will always hold a special place in many of our hearts.
Mary Seefeldt-Swanson ( Maro)
Friend
July 21, 2020
Was so sorry to hear about Maudie's passing.. my sincere condolences to her family and friends..she always had a smile and a greeting at Park Hills and is missed..
Bob Thomas
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Sending love to you all. Your mother is an incredible woman.
Scott and Tammy
Friend
July 20, 2020
I have memories back to early childhood of family visits with the Hartmans. Maudie was such a jokester with the most delightful giggler. Small but mighty, she could work circles around people, maintaining her positive spirit throughout. She was always happy to see me throughout the years, usually at community events we were supporting. Boy, could she and Don dance! She leaves the world a better place thanks to her smiles and caring nature.
Sheila Thompson
Friend
July 20, 2020
Such a special lady. Always a smile and hug when I saw her. Prayers and thoughts David, Jeff, and family.
Lisa DeVine
Friend
July 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Maudie's passing. She was such a sweet lady and always stopped to talk to me when we met up. My mom and dad and her and her husband use to hang around together. Knew her for a long time. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family.
Bonnie Baal
Friend
