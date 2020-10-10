Marjorie 'Midge' M. Herman



Born: October 19, 1925



Died: October 8, 2020



MT. MORRIS – Marjorie "Midge" M. Herman, age 94, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Pinecrest Community, with her children by her side.



Midge was born on October 19, 1925 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Howell Worth & Elisabeth (Sherer) Murray. She graduated from Highland Park High School, class of 1942; she received an associate's degree from Monticello College and a bachelor's degree from Carleton College, class of 1946.



Midge married Grant Herman on February 21, 1948 in Highland Park, IL and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2008. Midge was a member of P.E.O, Disciples United Methodist Church, Ogle County Historical Society, Whale Watchers, P.T.O., Ogle County Republican Women, American Field Service, Mt. Morris Senior Center, International Christian Youth Exchange, Girl Scouting, Boy Scouting. She received Outstanding Volunteerism with Rock River Center in 1993 & 1996, Volunteerism award with the Mt. Morris Elementary School, and Mt. Morris Samuel H. Davis Lodge of The Mason's Builder Award, Mt. Morris Hall of Thanks Award from Mt. Morris Community Women's Club.



Midge is survived by her children, Molly (Edward) Baker of Mt. Morris, IL, Laura (Michael) Meehan of Rockford, IL, Grant (Gail Green) Herman of Sequim, WA, Barbara (Chris) Deemer of Oneonta, NY, Howell Herman of Mt.Morris, IL, Alan (Diane) Patten (special foster son), and foreign exchange students, Uwe Brandes, Werner Lang, and Julio Made; grandchildren, Gretchen Baker, Grant Baker, Maren Swank, Mitchell Baker, Sarah Gebhards, David Meehan,Philip Meehan, Ben Herman, Carolyn Herman-Loh, Karen Stewart, Mark Deemer, RuthFranks, Eric Deemer, and Lisa Deemer; great grandchildren: Svea Krogen, WillaSwank, Hollis Swank, Rian Swank, Lila Baker, Grant Gebhards, William Gebhards, Callum Meehan, Clare Meehan, Margaret Meehan, Joshua Stewart, Mitchell Stewart, Emily Hernandez, Lilia Hernandez, Alexander Deemer, Calvin Franks, Gwen Franks, and Moriah Franks.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Grant; brother, Howell Murray; and sisters. Betty Wakelee and Virginia Murray.



There will be a drive-through visitation on October 13, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Morris Disciples United Methodist Church, 102 Maple Ave, Mt. Morris, IL. A private family burial service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to DisciplesU nited Methodist Church, 102 Maple Ave, Mt. Morris, IL, 61054; Prairie Preservation Society of Ogle County, 1230 E. Honey Creek Road, Oregon, IL, 61061; and Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation, 105 S. McKendrie Ave, Mt.Morris, IL, 61054.





