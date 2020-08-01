1/
Marsha J. Hansen
Marsha J. Hansen

Died: May 17, 2020

ST. CHARLES – Marsha Jean (Woodworth) Hansen, 69, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Keith(Trisha), Greg (Amy), Chris (Jaime); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Shuman; and her parents Marshall and Loraine Woodworth.

Graveside services will be held on August 15 at 11 a.m. at St.Mary's Cemetery in Oregon, IL. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit www.yursfuneralhomes.com .


Published in Ogle County News on Aug. 1, 2020.
