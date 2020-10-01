Martha Jean Wagner



Born: March 30, 1925; Eldena



Died: September 30, 2020; Oregon



AMBOY - Martha Jean Wojtkiewicz-Wagner, age 95, of Amboy, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL.



Martha Jean was born on March 30, 1925 in Eldena, IL, the daughter of Elbert & Olive(Shuck) Shoemaker. She was a 1943 graduate of Amboy High School, Amboy, IL. She worked at the Green River Ordinance Plant, Amboy, IL, before becoming a mother and homemaker. She was a past member of St. Patrick Church, Amboy, IL. Martha Jean loved taking care of family and friends, and she was known for her pies.



She married Robert J. Wojtkiewicz on September 5, 1944 in St. Sebastian Church, Chicago, IL and he preceded her in death on April 4, 1983. On May 6, 1987 she married Daniel H. Wagner in the Candlelight Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas, NV, and he preceded her in death on December 24, 1994.



Martha Jean is survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Gary Wojtkiewicz; daughter, Carol Blum; one brother, Elbert Shoemaker; and two sisters, Maurine Hoyle and Thelma Krische.



Cremation rites have been accorded with Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL. Martha Jean will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon, IL, and at her request, there will be no services.



"Memories will remain in the sacred places of the heart."



In lieu of flowers, memorials to SerenityHospice & Home, Oregon, IL.





