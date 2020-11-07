1/1
Marvin G. Birkholz
Marvin G. Birkholz

Born: April 20, 1928

Died: November 6, 2020

FREEPORT – Marvin G. Birkholz, 92, of Freeport, formerly of Forreston, passed away, Friday, November 6, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital.

Marvin was born April 20, 1928 in Freeport, the son of Albert and Grace (Viel) Birkholz. He married Marietta Reet November 4, 1950 at the Baileyville Baptist Church. He was a member of North Grove Evangelical Church. Marvin farmed the Forreston area for many years. He also worked for Polo CO-OP, Stephenson County Service Company, and drove bus for the Forreston School District.

Surviving are his wife, Marietta Birkholz of Freeport; sons, Jerry (Beth) Birkholz of Andover, Minnesota, Darrell (Pam) Birkholz of Freeport and Roger Birkholz of Freeport; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jennie; two brothers, John, and Harold; and one great-granddaughter, Grace.

Private family services will be held. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate.

A memorial has been established in Marvin's memory.

Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Ogle County News on Nov. 7, 2020.
November 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family.
Stu Alan Sondgeroth
