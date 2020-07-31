Ive known mike all my life. He was ar our farm the morning my dad was killed in a cornpicker and helped take him to the hospital. Been my neighbor for 40 years Always willing to stop as he drove by to say something funny to us if we were outside. Share many sports joys too ! He will be missed by us neighbors. Prayers for Birdine and all of you ! Cathy Krusey

