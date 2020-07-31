1/1
Marvin T. "Mike" Stykel
Marvin 'Mike' T. Stykel

Born: December 21, 1935

Died: July 22, 2020

GERMAN VALLEY – Marvin "Mike" T. Stykel, 84, of German Valley, IL, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 21, 1935 in German Valley, IL, the son of Tybo and Kathryn (Viel) Stykel. Marvin married the love of his life, Birdine Ingold, September 12, 1959 in Freeport, IL, and lived in German Valley, IL all their lives, in the home Marvin built.Marvin was a mechanic for Miller Implement and a petroleum truck driver for Kaney Transport. He was a member of Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley. He served on the German Valley Fire Department for 39 years. He enjoyed boating, tinkering on cars, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marvin is survived by his wife Birdine Stykel; children, Michael Stykel of Rockford, IL, Scott (Linda) Stykel of Freeport, IL, Lori Tessendorf of Chandler, AZ, and Darin (Jessica) Stykel of Freeport, IL; grandchildren, Jennica (Anthony Scott) Tessendorf, Kirstin (Dalton) Schenck, Alex Stykel, Kate Stykel, Cole Stykel, and Ty Stykel; and three great-grandchildren, Trace Scott, Athena Schneck, and Liam Schneck.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harm Stykel; and sister, Elizabeth Rust.

Funeral services were Monday July 27, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, with Rev. Grant Mulder officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a luncheon/celebration of life will be set for a later date.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Marvin's online guestbook and to share memories.


Published in Ogle County News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
01:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Our sincere condolences. A very devoted husband, and father. Rest easy Mr. Stykel, you've certainly earned it. I know his 2 sons and both are amazing husbands and fathers too. Well done good and faithful servant.
Darcy Brunner
Friend
July 25, 2020
Ive known mike all my life. He was ar our farm the morning my dad was killed in a cornpicker and helped take him to the hospital. Been my neighbor for 40 years Always willing to stop as he drove by to say something funny to us if we were outside. Share many sports joys too ! He will be missed by us neighbors. Prayers for Birdine and all of you ! Cathy Krusey
cathy krusey
Friend
July 25, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Jones
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dick Wieland
