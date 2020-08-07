1/1
Mary L. Gilmour
Mary Lynn Gilmour

Born: February 5, 1937

Died: July 25, 2020

MESA, Ariz. – Mary Lynn Gilmour (Buck), 83, died on July 25, 2020 at Mariposa Point Assisted Living, after a long fight against Alzheimer's.

She was born February 5, 1937 in Mt. Morris, IL, the daughter of John and Zelda Buck. Mary Lynn grew up as a farm girl in northern Illinois, teaching at the local schoolhouse. She met her first love, Rae Rothermel of Polo, IL and spent her time working on the farm and raising their three children. She was a spiritual woman and followed her heart. She retired in Mesa, Arizona, residing there for over 30 years. She met her husband Jack Gilmour of Mt. Morris, Illinois after her late husband Bill Cline of Boulder, Colorado passed away. She and Jack found comfort in one another after losing a spouse. She became a proud member of the Carriage Manor Community. She was a member of book club and the prayer circle. She was an avid story and poetry writer, using her life experiences to create works of art. You could always find Mary Lynn writing a story, drawing, or painting, particularly Winnie the Pooh and Snoopy. She lived her life to the fullest, traveling, seeing the world with her husband. Her favorite vacations were going on cruises to Alaska and Ireland. Her kind heart, unconditional love, infectious smile and laugh, brought joy to everyone she was around.

Surviving in addition to her husband Jack are her brother, Arden (Betsy) Buck; and her three children, Vicky (Bob) Bray, Brian (Karen) Rothermel, Nancy (Pat) Gilmour. Mary Lynn was fortunate to have seven grandchildren, JR (Ki Ley) Bray, Erin (Josh) Moffit, Michael Rothermel, Rachel (Brent) Wagner, Dani Gilmour, Timothy (Clair) Gilmour, Samantha Gilmour.She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Mary Lynn wished to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date for a celebration of life.

Special thanks to Mariposa Point and Hospice staff for all of their support and taking good care of Mary Lynn.


Published in Ogle County News on Aug. 7, 2020.
1 entry
August 5, 2020
My sister was a good-hearted, upbeat person. She will be missed by many.
Arden Buck
Brother
