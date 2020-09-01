Mary Lee Kaney
Born: April 4, 1932
Died: August 29, 2020
BAILEYVILLE – On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mary Lee Kaney, formerly of Baileyville, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 88, at Presence St. Joseph's.
Mary Lee was born on April 4, 1932 to Warren and Pearl (Foster) Schreiber of Leaf River. Mary Lee married Marvin Kaney on March 7, 1954, in Forreston.
Mary Lee taught school in a one-room school house prior to marriage. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Forreston, where she taught children's Sunday school, vacation Bible school and was a very active member of the church women's group, UMW. She served as an election judge, enjoyed cardmaking, candlewicking and ceramics.Her number one focus was always her family, and they often marveled at how she managed to accomplish all the things that she did in a single day. She would spend weeks baking and preparing elaborate Christmas cookie trays that her grandchildren looked forward to every year. She was a wonderful grandma who always took the time to get down on the floor and play with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three daughters, Luann (David) Duitsman of Winnebago, Marilyn (George) Reisner of Jewett, IL and Laurie (Kevin) Neir of Libertyville, IL; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kaney of Burnsville, MN; seven grandchildren, Stephen (Aleah) Duitsman, Sarah (Mike) Kohn, Amy Duitsman, Austin Reisner, Adam Reisner, Alex Reisner and Ethan Neir; and great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Madison Kohn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Donna Mae Zumdahl and Jo Ann Hughes; and grandson, Zachary Neir. There is comfort in knowing that Dad once again has his "Dearie" by his side.
Private family graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established in Mary Lee's memory.
