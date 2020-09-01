1/1
Mary Lee Kaney
Mary Lee Kaney

Born: April 4, 1932

Died: August 29, 2020

BAILEYVILLE – On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mary Lee Kaney, formerly of Baileyville, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 88, at Presence St. Joseph's.

Mary Lee was born on April 4, 1932 to Warren and Pearl (Foster) Schreiber of Leaf River. Mary Lee married Marvin Kaney on March 7, 1954, in Forreston.

Mary Lee taught school in a one-room school house prior to marriage. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Forreston, where she taught children's Sunday school, vacation Bible school and was a very active member of the church women's group, UMW. She served as an election judge, enjoyed cardmaking, candlewicking and ceramics.Her number one focus was always her family, and they often marveled at how she managed to accomplish all the things that she did in a single day. She would spend weeks baking and preparing elaborate Christmas cookie trays that her grandchildren looked forward to every year. She was a wonderful grandma who always took the time to get down on the floor and play with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three daughters, Luann (David) Duitsman of Winnebago, Marilyn (George) Reisner of Jewett, IL and Laurie (Kevin) Neir of Libertyville, IL; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kaney of Burnsville, MN; seven grandchildren, Stephen (Aleah) Duitsman, Sarah (Mike) Kohn, Amy Duitsman, Austin Reisner, Adam Reisner, Alex Reisner and Ethan Neir; and great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Madison Kohn.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Donna Mae Zumdahl and Jo Ann Hughes; and grandson, Zachary Neir. There is comfort in knowing that Dad once again has his "Dearie" by his side.

Private family graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in Mary Lee's memory.

Please visit and sign Mary Lee's guest book at www.burketubbs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
