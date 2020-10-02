Michael Smyth
Born: May 15, 1954; Freeport
Died: April 7, 2020; Forreston
FORRESTON – It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Smyth announce his passing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Michael "Leroy" Smyth passed away at his home in Forreston, IL, at the age of 65, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mike was born on May 15, 1954 in Freeport, IL to Leslie and Betty (Rinderman) Smyth. He was an owner-operator and held multiple other positions at Asche Transfer, Inc. for more than 20 years, and then worked at Estes Express for 20 years.
Mike loved toasting his friends at Josh's Saloon, playing the slots and he never turned down a good meal. He also loved riding his Harley and spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Leslie; his mother, Betty; and his fur children, Tugger, Bert and Ernie.
He is survived by his two stepchildren, Mike (Heather) Dietmeier and Jennifer Dietmeier; his sister, Diane (Larry) Asche; brother, Les (Rosemary) Smyth; and several nieces, great-nieces, nephews and a great-nephew, Angie Pascoli, Michele (Brian and Jillian) Bergman, Dan (Jessica and Reagan) Asche, Christian Smyth, Rachael (Micah and Miles) Van Mersbergen, Taylor Smyth and Samuel Smyth.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Mike's family is requesting those wanting to share a memory may do so at the Forreston Memorial Park on Saturday, October 10th from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Afterwards, anyone wishing to raise a toast to Mike may proceed on to his favorite hangout, Josh's Saloon.
