Nancy Jo Bingham
Born: February 1, 1934
Died: May 4, 2020
ROCHELLE – Nancy Joan (Barber) Bingham, 86, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.
Nancy was born on Feb. 1, 1934 to James W. and Mae U. (Miller) Barber in Rockton.
On Nov. 6, 1954, she married a handsome Irish man, James Alexander Bingham in Sycamore. After their marriage, they made their home in Rochelle and began a family that would grow in to seven children.
Nancy raised her seven children and they cared for their beloved handicapped daughter, Judy, at home for 35 years.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nancy loved the outdoors and gardening, raising small animals and spent many hours knitting and crocheting various items for her family.
She helped operate Rochelle Dry Wall for many years and later opened a women's clothing store, Nancy's Great Fashions, in Rochelle, in which she owned and operated for 20 years. She was a member of the Rochelle United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, on June 8, 2013; daughter, Judith Ann Bingham on June 6, 2000; grandson, Chris Powell; great grandson, Leland Mueller; sister, Ella Austin; and brothers: James William Jr. and infant brothers, Eugene and Daniel.
Nancy is survived by her six children: James (JoAnn) Bingham, Jr., Joanie (Rick) Whaley both of Rochelle, Kathy (Jim) Dutmer of Lincoln, Nebraska, Steven (Deana) Bingham, Sr., Nancy L. Bingham both of Rochelle, and Patrick (Amy) Bingham of Bloomington; three sisters: Ida Hinton of Mt. Morris, Bessie Cipriani of Barstow, Californoia and Judy Frowein of Kissimmee, Florida, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private funeral at 2 p.m., on Thursday, May 7, with Pastor Karen Karczewski officiating.
The service will be streamed live on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Burial will follow the service at Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle.
Memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to Unity Hospice or to the family. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Ogle County News on May 6, 2020.