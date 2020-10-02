Patricia A. 'Patty' HayengaBorn: August 19, 1952; Santa Fe, New MexicoDied: September 27, 2020; RockfordCHANA – Patricia A. "Patty" Hayenga, 68, longtime area resident, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Swedish-American Hospital, Rockford.She was born August 19, 1952 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the daughter of L.P. and Mildred (Stevens) Wallace. She married Donald Hayenga April 19, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Patty graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1970, and then from business college in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was employed as an insurance agent for over 40 years, lastly with The Ortgiesen Agency in Byron. Patty loved cats and singing karaoke, and also enjoyed horseback riding and bowling.She is survived by her husband, Donald Hayenga of Chana; and sisters, Linda Davis of Alamogordo, NM and Gay Lollar of Estaline, TX.She was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Barbara Wallace and Christine Anstey.No services are scheduled.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patty's name may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon.Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family.