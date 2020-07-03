1/1
Patsy H. "Pat" O'Brien
Patsy 'Pat' H. O'Brien

Born: November 11, 1950

Died: June 25, 2020

GERMAN VALLEY – Patsy "Pat" H. O'Brien, 69, of German Valley, IL passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 11, 1950 in Freeport, IL to Leonard C. and Alice M. (Heckman) Hagemann. On September 2, 1972 she married Dave O'Brien at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Rockford, IL. Pat was employed at MetLife in Freeport, Economy Insurance and Andersons Insurance in Rockford.

Pat was always recognized for her infectious smile and laugh. She loved unconditionally and always placed the well-being of others first. Her greatest joy was her love for her "grand-babies" and making endless memories with them. Her love for her children was unwavering. She had a deep love for Disney where her son, Chris, both lived and worked for many years. Pat's favorite time of the day was meditating with her daughter, Tonya, and cracking jokes about her son Kelly's daily workload. She would often spend time crocheting blankets for her family while watching Hallmark and Lifetime shows. Pat enjoyed her weekly night-out shopping and going to Culver's with her best friend, Pam, for their "flavor of the day" and sharing stories together along with countless laughs.  She was a devoted wife who deeply loved her husband, Dave, of 48 years, where they enjoyed time together doing things like eating out or taking an afternoon trip to the casino.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dave of German Valley, IL; son, Kelly O'Brien of St. Louis, MO; daughter, Tonya (Jon) Johann of Rockton, IL; brothers, Larry (Lynnie) Hagemann of German Valley, IL and John (Karen) Hagemann of Pahrump, NV; and four grandchildren. Mikaya Reuber-Johann, Irelyn O'Brien, Rylee O'Brien and Destiny Johann.

Preceding Pat in death are her parents; son Christopher O'Brien; father-in-law, Richard O'Brien; and son-in-law Tory Reuber.

A Funeral Mass was Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Rockford.

A memorial has been established in Pat's memory.

Please sign her guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Ogle County News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
JUN
29
Rosary
05:00 PM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 30, 2020
I worked with Patsy at Metlife, I was so sorry to hear of her passing. Patsy had a fantastic personality and was such a sweet person, she will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Deb Keleher
Coworker
June 28, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 28, 2020
To the family of Pat.....I knew Pat from her MetLife days. What a wonderful person she was! My thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Pam Hoffman
Pam Hoffman
Coworker
June 28, 2020
Dave, Tonya, and Kelly, so sorry to read about Pats passing. We had a lot of good fun times. We are self isolating at this time so we are not able to come but know that our prayers and thoughts will be with you all. ❤
The Moskis
Friend
June 28, 2020
Larry & John,
Remembering the early years when our folks shared a great friendship and we spent time at each other's homes. Also the youth group gatherings at North Grove. Never saw Patsy without a smile and willing to help others. May God Bless you as you grieve her passing.
Doug Ascher
Classmate
June 27, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Masters
