Patsy 'Pat' H. O'Brien
Born: November 11, 1950
Died: June 25, 2020
GERMAN VALLEY – Patsy "Pat" H. O'Brien, 69, of German Valley, IL passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born November 11, 1950 in Freeport, IL to Leonard C. and Alice M. (Heckman) Hagemann. On September 2, 1972 she married Dave O'Brien at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Rockford, IL. Pat was employed at MetLife in Freeport, Economy Insurance and Andersons Insurance in Rockford.
Pat was always recognized for her infectious smile and laugh. She loved unconditionally and always placed the well-being of others first. Her greatest joy was her love for her "grand-babies" and making endless memories with them. Her love for her children was unwavering. She had a deep love for Disney where her son, Chris, both lived and worked for many years. Pat's favorite time of the day was meditating with her daughter, Tonya, and cracking jokes about her son Kelly's daily workload. She would often spend time crocheting blankets for her family while watching Hallmark and Lifetime shows. Pat enjoyed her weekly night-out shopping and going to Culver's with her best friend, Pam, for their "flavor of the day" and sharing stories together along with countless laughs. She was a devoted wife who deeply loved her husband, Dave, of 48 years, where they enjoyed time together doing things like eating out or taking an afternoon trip to the casino.
Pat is survived by her husband, Dave of German Valley, IL; son, Kelly O'Brien of St. Louis, MO; daughter, Tonya (Jon) Johann of Rockton, IL; brothers, Larry (Lynnie) Hagemann of German Valley, IL and John (Karen) Hagemann of Pahrump, NV; and four grandchildren. Mikaya Reuber-Johann, Irelyn O'Brien, Rylee O'Brien and Destiny Johann.
Preceding Pat in death are her parents; son Christopher O'Brien; father-in-law, Richard O'Brien; and son-in-law Tory Reuber.
A Funeral Mass was Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Rockford.
A memorial has been established in Pat's memory.
