Philip L. Wessels
Philip J. Wessels

Born: December 23, 1931, Ridott

Died: July 30, 2020; Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – Philip L. Wessels, age 88, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in his home with his family by his side.

Philip was born on December 23, 1931 in Ridott, IL, the son of George & Arvilla (Sluiter) Wessels. Philip was a "jack-of-all-trades" and "master of many" ... a tool and die maker, metaland welding instructor, amazing woodworker and refinisher, landscaper, and a do-it-yourselfer on everything. One of his biggest attributes was passing on to his boys the value of a "job well done" through hard work and dedication.

His vocation was in education, teaching industrial trades a tthe high school, vocational, and junior college levels. Before retirement ,he served as Ogle CountyAsst. Superintendent of Schools. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as Sunday School Superintendent and on Church Council.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; and two sons, Thaddeus and James.

He is survived by his wife, Salley; son, Seth; sisters, Arlene, Charlotte, and Dorothy; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Cameron) Craddick & Brett Wessels, and Lauren & Lexie Wessels; and one great-grandson, Anderson Craddick.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL with Rev. Josh Ehrler officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. A drivethrough visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL.


Published in Ogle County News on Aug. 4, 2020.
