1/1
Rita A. Lawton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita A. Lawton

Born: October 19, 1927; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Died: September 27, 2020; Polo

POLO - Rita Ann Lawton, 92, of Polo, Ill. passed away on September 27, 2020 at Polo Rehab and Health Center with her children at her side.

She was born October 19, 1927, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Celestine Lunz and was raised in Chicago, Ill. She married Donald Lawton on June 22, 1946. Donald preceded her in death on November 21, 1975. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Jelick and Dorothy Greenan; and two brothers, Robert Lunz and Ray Lunz ,all of Chicago.

Rita is survived by her sister, Jean Lawton; daughter, Dorothy (Mark) Dusing; son, Dan (Cathy) Lawton; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Rita retired from head cook at the Polo schools, where she worked for over 25 years. She then spent the next 18 years employed at PNC, Inc. in Polo, and an additional 10 years as a volunteer at Centennial Elementary School.

Rita was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She had a huge love for animals, and she dearly loved her grandchildren, never missing a single activity they were involved in.

A memorial has been established in Rita's name and may be directed to Polo Family Funeral Home, 110 E. Dixon St. Polo, Illinois 61064.

A private mass and burial will take place.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Polo Family Funeral Home
110 E Dixon St
Polo, IL 61064
(815) 946-2402
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Polo Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved