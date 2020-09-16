1/1
Robert A. Funk
Robert A. Funk

Born: November 18, 1936

Died: September 12, 2020

BAILEYVILLE – Robert A. Funk, 83, of Baileyville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Liberty Village, Freeport.

Robert was born November 18, 1936 in Ogle County, the son of Alvin and Mable (Kilker) Funk. He married Johanna G. Alderks in Kings, Illinois, on September 8, 1956. Mrs. Funk passed away November 10, 2012.

Robert farmed the Baileyville area his entire life. He also worked for Forreston Township, Rogers Ready Mix, and Groenewold Fur & Wool. He was a member of North Grove Evangelical Church where he also served as a deacon and member of the cemetery board. He was a member of the 60's Alive group at the church, Forreston Lions Club, and Mt. Morris Boat Club. Robert coached Little League baseball for many years. He enjoyed boating and fishing, but most of all, attending all his grandchildren's activities.

Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Nancy) Funk and Jerry (Holly) Funk; two daughters, Lynn (Rod) Genandt and Lori (Tim) Gipper; six grandchildren, Krysta (Ben) Dittmar, Andrew (Dani) Genandt, Kyle (Cydney) Gipper, Jordan Gipper, Haley (Michael) Bruner and Taylor Funk; and eight great-grandchildren, Paige Dittmar, Khloe Dittmar, Aria Genandt, Kingston Genandt, Cruz Genandt, Harlow Genandt, Emerson Bruner, and Colton Gipper.

Mr. Funk was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister at infancy.

Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at North Grove Evangelical Church. A celebration of life will be held later.

Memorials can be made out to North Grove Evangelical Church in Mr. Funk's memory.

Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Ogle County News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
North Grove Evangelical Church cemetery
