Rodger Rauch

Rodger Dale RauchBorn: May 15, 1945; FreeportDied: June 19, 2020; Mt. MorrisRodger Dale Rauch, 75, of Mt. Morris, passed away Friday June 19, 2020, in his home from a long-term illness.He was born May 15, 1945, in Freeport, IL; son of Herman and Edna (Ridgeway) Rauch. He graduated in Oregon, IL in 1963. He worked at Camcor Tool & Die, Chrysler, then Rochelle Foods (Hormel). He enjoyed playing cards, turtle fishing, betting on horse racing, attending his AA meetings, and spending time with his friends and family.Survived by his children, daughter, Laurie Priar and son, Rodger "Dave" Rauch; grandchildren, Shawn Rauch, Kendra (Chris) Jacobs, and Samantha (Andy) Reising.Per his request, he did not want a visitation or funeral. He will be cremated, and we will be having a celebration of life at a later date for family. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd., Loves Park.