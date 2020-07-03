Ronald Haedt

Ronald John Haedt



Born: September 29, 1934; Carrington, ND



Died: June 15, 2020; Fountain Hills, AZ



FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ – Ronald John Haedt of Fountain Hills, formerly of Oregon, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020 with his wife Shirley by his side.



Ron was born September 29th, 1934 in Carrington, North Dakota. He grew up on farms in Cathay and New Rockford, North Dakota. He graduated from New Rockford High School in 1952 and was a state champion in track and hurdles.



He received his undergraduate degree at Jamestown College, North Dakota. He taught for two years at Bowbells and Portland Elementary schools before he left for Guam where he taught for four years.



After teaching in Guam, Ron completed his Master's Degree at Northern Colorado University. He continued his teaching career in Massachusetts and in the Chicago suburbs. He culminated his more than 35 year of teaching in St Charles, Illinois as a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Anderson Elementary and Wild Rose Elementary schools.



While teaching at Anderson Elementary, Ron met his wife Shirley who was employed by the district as a nurse. They married in 1981.



Ron enjoyed teaching (especially math), connecting with his former students, and spending time with his church communities in Fountain Hills, Arizona and Oregon, Illinois. He was an active member and tuba player in various bands in both towns.



He loved spending time with his three grandchildren, and was very close to his late brother's children. He enjoyed playing his tuba, woodworking, and trips to his cabin in Northern Wisconsin. Socializing with his coffee buddies in Oregon, Illinois was also one of his favorite pastimes. Ron was a huge fan of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, and the North Dakota State University Bisons football team.



Ron is survived by Shirley - his wife of 39 years, daughter Susan Wassel (Craig) of Batavia, Illinois, his sister Karen Dompier (Del) of Nobelsville, Indiana, three grandchildren (Chase, Caitlin, McKenna), nephew Tim (Khris) of Wathena, Kansas, niece Jody (Bryan) also of Wathena, niece Diane of Kansas City, Missouri, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Ron was proceeded in death by his parents John and Louise Haedt and his brother Milton.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life service will be announced at a future date.



Donations may be made in memory of Ron Haedt to:



The Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, Inc.



3006 Bee Caves Road



Suite D206



Austin, TX 78746



Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church



PO Box 17444



Fountain Hills, AZ 85269



St. Paul's Lutheran Church



114 South 5th Street



Oregon, IL 61061





