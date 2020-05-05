Scott R. BowersBorn: September 8, 1982; RockfordDied: May 2, 2020; RockfordLINDENWOOD – Scott R. Bowers, 37, lifelong area resident, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Swedish-American Hospital, Rockford following a sudden illness.He was born September 2, 1982 in Rockford, the son of Michael Bowers and Dawn (Morris) Bowers. Scott graduated from Oregon High School in 2001, Kishwaukee Community College in 2003 and the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in 2005. Married to Melissa Cain June 16, 2007 in Oregon. Scott was employed since 2008 by the Boone County Sheriff Dept., mostly as a Task Force Officer with the DEA and the Metro Narcotics Unit. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, walking in the woods and spending time relaxing with family and friends at home.He is survived by his wife, Melissa Bowers of Lindenwood; son, Brayden and daughter, Brooklyn at home; father, Michael (Kerrie) Bowers of Oregon; mother, Dawn (Michael) Owens of Rockford; brother, Craig Bowers of Chicago; sisters, Whitney Wieters and Katie (Lexi) Wieters; paternal grandmother, Dotti Bowers of Byron; maternal grandparents, Sandy Taylor of Oregon and Clarence (Linda) Morris of Mt. Morris; stepsiblings, Amanda (Nik) Manthei and Brandon (Alyse) Bolhous; parents-in-law, Tom and Eileen Cain of Oregon; brothers-in-law, Brian Cain and Jonathan Cain; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Richard Bowers.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family visitation and services will be held. Burial with a Boone County Sheriff's Honor Guard will be in Daysville Cemetery, Oregon.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.