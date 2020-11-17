1/1
Sharon K. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon K. Murphy

Born: December 7, 1940; Oregon

Died: November 15, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Sharon K. Murphy, age 79, of Dixon died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Dixon Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Dec. 7, 1940 in Oregon, IL the daughter of Garner and Martha (Harleman) Stevens Sr. Sharon had owned and operated Sharon's Cafe in Oregon, Shari-Jo's Drive Inn in Amboy and the Star Diner in Dixon. She had also been a cook at Mapleside Manor in Amboy and at several area restaurants.She was an avid bingo player, hosting bingo at the Nachusa House for years and was on the bingo committee at the Dixon Elks Lodge.

She loved playing card games and doing puzzles with her family.She was a member of the Dixon Elks Lodge and the VFW Ladies Aux.

Sharon married Leo "Ron" Murphy April 13, 1984. He preceded her in death June 17, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dallas and Ronald Stevens; and granddaughter Amanda Dawn Justice.

Sharon is survived by her children, Gwenda (Daniel) Justice Sr. of Dixon, Ronda (Dennis Dempsey) Hicks of Amboy, Sharri (Craig) Miller of Dixon; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Leia) Justice Jr., Bethany (Nathan) Wright, Tabatha (Eric) Behrens, Jennifer (Bob) Maves, Janda (Anthony) Hicks, Courtney (Bud) Helfrich, and Hannah Miller;and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Garner (Kelly) Stevens Jr. and one sister Gayla (Jerry) Seaworth, both of Oregon; sisters-in-law, Betty Stevens of Oregon, Carolyn (Bill) Herwig of Dixon, Diane (Chuck) Harris of Surprise, AZ; stepchildren, Connie, Tom, Pam and Paula; and former spouse Norb Brachle of Amboy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. A family services will be held at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at St Patrick Cemetery in Amboy. Face covering required at the visitation and service.

Memorials have been established to the Dixon Elks Lodge 779 and Serenity Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ogle County News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihm-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved