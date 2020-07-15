1/1
Steven R. Stahl
Steven R. Stahl

Born: August 6, 1955; Rockford

Died: July 9, 2020; Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – Steven R. Stahl, 64, of Mt. Morris, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 in his home following a brief illness.

He was born August 6, 1955 in Rockford, the son of Henry and Ruth (McLarty) Stahl. Growing up, he lived on several farms in the Winnebago area and was a 1973 graduate of Winnebago High School. He was employed by Woods Equipment Company in Oregon since 1979. He was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris, serving in the Head Usher role for many years. He married Diana Leerhoff in Leaf River, on August 6, 1983; his 28th birthday

.His greatest love in life was being with his wife and family. He attended nearly every event they ever participated in day or night, loved sleepovers with his grandsons and babysitting them whenever he got the chance. He went on vacations all over the United States but was also a homebody who enjoyed watching birds on the deck while relaxing and drinking Dr. Pepper, oftentimes sneaking in a nap. He will be remembered for his picture taking around family get-togethers, his generosity, his selflessness, caring nature towards everyone he knew, and friendly demeanor.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Diana; sons, Thomas (Ashley) of Stillman Valley and Matthew Stahl of Mt. Morris; grandchildren, Evan, Liam, Micah and Calvin Stahl of Stillman Valley; sisters, Nancy Peter, Virginia (Joe) Styron, Debbie Stahl, Joann (Mike) Fane; brother-in-law, Arlo Trickel, mother-in-law, Marian Leerhoff Garrett; brother-in-law, Murray (Susan) Leerhoff; sister-in-law, Karla Leerhoff; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Carolyn Trickel, father-in-law, Clarence Leerhoff; and brothers-in-law, Larry Leerhoff and Larry Peter.

To honor Steve's life, there will be a drive through visitation at the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris, 102 S. Seminary Ave, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. There will be a private funeral service that will be officiated by Pastor Bruce McKanna following the visitation. Burial will take place at Silver Creek Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris.


Published in Ogle County News on Jul. 15, 2020.
