|
|
Susan M. Benesh
Born: Aug. 25, 1942; Dixon
Died: March 12, 2020
OREGON – Susan Marie Benesh, 77, of Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Sue was born on August 25, 1942 in Dixon to the late Ernest and Vivian (White) Gilbert. She attended her early school years in Franklin Grove and finished her education in Oregon. In 1959, Sue married Steve Benesh and raised four children while maintaining their farming business.
She was very involved in the farming days with farrowing the pigs and working the cow/calf operation. Years later she went on to work as a cook at Lorado Taft Campus and a deli worker at the local Pine Way and Cacciatores store. Sue was then employed by Rock River Senior Center where she retired in 2016.
Sue was a member of Habitat for Humanity and a volunteer for many local organizations (OES IREAD Program, Rock River Senior Center, Lighthouse Church, and Honduras Mission Trips). She loved traveling, quilting, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was loved by absolutely everyone she met. Sue will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, kindness, and her dedication to her family.
She is survived by sister, Julie Langholf; her three sons, Tim (Lori) Benesh, Tony (Carla) Benesh, Todd (Kathy) Benesh all of Oregon; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Destini), Jason (Monica), Joe (Kaitlin), Danielle, Michael (Brooke), and Blake (Devin); and eight great-grand children, Nelson, Jack, Carson, Myra, Lane, Avery, Knox, and Palmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Vivian, and her daughter, Teri.
The funeral service was Wednesday, March 18 at Lighthouse Church.
A memorial fund has been established for the Lighthouse Church.
Published in the Ogle County News on Mar. 18, 2020