Sue was an awesome person and wonderful neighbor growing up South of Kuhn's Corners on South Daysville Road. We were all good neighbors and as children even into high school road the school bus together. What memories did we have and even though I was two years older I can honestly Sue was a gem, a true friend and a wonderful person. Sue may you fly with the butterflies that you photographed into those beautiful sunsets into God's hands. You touched many hearts and lives of those students you taught, those people that you worked with and all the friends and family that you were a part of their lives. May your family be comforted by their wonderful memories you made with them.

We will all miss you and rejoice that you are with our Savior.

Sharon Lauer Jacklich

Friend