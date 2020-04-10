|
|
Tammy R. Sigler
Born: July 23, 1962; Scott Air Force Base, Illinois
Died: April 4, 2020; Oregon
OREGON – Tammy Rae Sigler, 57, of Oregon, darling daughter of William and Lorretta Sigler, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, joining her Savior Jesus Christ.
Born July 23, 1962 on Scott Air Force Base, the daughter of William and Lorretta (Bone) Sigler. Tammy was a 1984 graduate of Oak Lawn Community High School. She was employed by Village of Progress, Inc. and VOP Janitorial Services of Oregon, working at Byron Nuclear Power Station, Mt. Morris Clinic, IDOT Rest Facility at Paw Paw, and Unimin Corp and FN Smith Corp in Oregon.
Tammy was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Dixon where she served in the Altar Guild, as an acolyte and offertory collector. She enjoyed bowling and needle work. Tammy was also among the first participants in .
Survived by her parents of Oregon; sister, Gwen (Rob) Zimmerman of Oregon; brother, Bill (Julie) Sigler of North Carolina; nephew, Michael (fiancée, Samantha Albrecht) Smidt; nieces, Candice Smidt, Lindsey(Sam) Gendusa and Zoe Sigler; and great-nephew, Dean Anthony Gendusa.
A memorial Sservice will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tammy's name may be made to the VOP -Attendants' Grant Fund, Oregon.
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.
www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in the Ogle County News on Apr. 10, 2020