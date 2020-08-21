Teresa L. 'Teri' Peet



Born: January 10, 1956; Clintonville, Wisconsin



Died: August 14, 2020; Rockford



OREGON – Teresa L. "Teri" Peet, age 64, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, IL.



Teri was born on January 10, 1956 in Clintonville, WI, the daughter of Joseph "Bud" & Dorothy (Hitzke) Daley. She graduated from Marion High School class of 1974, Marion, WI.



When Teri was not working at Paul Smith Accounting, she was spending her time with her grandchildren. She was very much involved with her familyand their events. Teri worked for Paul Smith for 19 years.



Teri is survived by her daughter, Kelly (PJ)Gabucci, Oregon, IL; grandchildren, Gregory and Gabrielle Gabucci, Oregon, IL, twin brother, Tom (Patty) Daley, Neenah, WI; sisters, Mary (Jim) Otto, Marion, WIand Diane Schultz, Marion, WI; and niece, Shelly Grimm, Marion, WI.



Teri is preceded in death by her parents.



Cremation rites have been accorded with Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.





