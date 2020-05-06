Theresa M. Hoover
Theresa M. Hoover

Died: March 31, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. – Theresa M. Hoover, 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, died March 31, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Hoover; and four brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Gwen A. Hoover, of Atlanta, Georgia; and a sister, Mrs. Patricia Ghelardini of Morton, Illinois.

Theresa spent her early years in Pekin, Illinois. When WW II began, she moved to Sturgeon Bay, Wis., working at a shipyard as a welder on LSTs. In 1945, she married Richard, also from Pekin and a flight instructor in the Navy.

After the war, Theresa, Richard, and daughter Gwen moved to Oregon, Illinois, lovingly built by Richard, who worked there for the Quaker Oats Company.

Theresa and Richard later retired to Texas. In 1990, they moved to Atlanta to spend their remaining years with Gwen, CDC's Director of personnel. Theresa, Richard, Gwen and their kitties enjoyed over 20 wonderful years together.

Theresa's ashes will be placed with her husband's in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage, Illinois.


Published in Ogle County News on May 6, 2020.
