Tom Hansen

Thomas Francis Hanson
Born: November 23, 1925; Parnell, IA
Died: October 4, 2020; Denver, CO
Denver, CO – Thomas Francis Hanson passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Tom was born November 23, 1925, on the family farm near Parnell, Iowa, to parents Thomas and Mary Hanson. The youngest of eight children, Tom grew up on the farm until serving in Germany at the end of World War II. While in the service, he attended the historic Nuremberg Trails. After his discharge, he attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, and graduated in 1949. On June 20, 1951, Tom married the love of his life, Sally Sweet. He worked for Tri-City Tires in Davenport until he and Sally moved to Mt. Morris, IL, in 1959, where they raised their family. Tom began working with Sally's father, Don Sweet, at Sweet Advertising Agency in Mt. Morris, taking over the agency in 1968. He retired in 1989 after many successful years. Tom and Sally's retirement included time at their lake home in Friendship, WI, and traveling to Destin, FL, during the winter. To be near their daughters and families, Tom and Sally moved to Denver in 2005, and spent many years enjoying Colorado.
Tom was one of a kind. A humble man of deep faith, he quietly believed in helping those in need. He was proud of his Irish heritage and had an engaging personality and great sense of humor. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye football, walking for exercise and singing when the spirit moved him. But most of all, he loved his family and God. Tom will be missed for his kind spirit, optimistic nature, and his abundant love of family and friends.
Tom is survived by his three children, Bob (Diana) Hanson of Oregon, IL, Barb (Jeff) Hanson of Denver, and Jan (John) Kilgore of Denver; and four grandchildren, Tom (Sandy) Hanson, Park City, UT, Katie (Sean) Hassett of Centennial, CO, Mike (Kita) Hanson of Forreston, IL, and JJ Kilgore of Phoenix, AZ; two step-grandchildren, Nicholas (Alex) Gallardo of Chicago, IL, and Adam Gallardo, USAF stationed in England; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Clement, Joe, and George; sisters, Norma, Catherine, Helen, and Laurine; and his wife, Sally.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the wonderful people at Montage Hills Assisted Living facility.
A funeral mass was held to honor Tom on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10:00 am at Church of the Rise Christ in Denver.
More details can be found at Horan & McConaty's website, HoranCares.com
. Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 881 Mongan Dr., Oregon, IL, 61061.