Ogle County News Obituaries
Wanda J. Wiggins

Wanda J. Wiggins Obituary
Wanda J. Wiggins

Born: July 1, 1926; Pine Creek Township, IL

Died: April 12, 2020; Polo

POLO – Wanda J. Wiggins, 93, of Polo, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Polo Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Wanda was born July 1, 1926, in Pine Creek Township, the daughter of John D. and Ethel (Powell) Sheely. She attended and graduated from Eureka College with a teaching degree.

On April 15, 1950 in Polo, she was united in marriage to Thomas "Tom" Wiggins. She taught for many years and retired from Polo Community School District.

Wanda attended Pine Creek Christian Church for many years and was a devoted Christian.

She loved her husband and family dearly, but had a special spot in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wanda was very fond of working with kids which made teaching that much greater.

Survivors include sons, Thomas (Susan) Wiggins, Tim (Brenda) Wiggins, and Todd (Marta) Wiggins; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; two sons, Joseph and Theodore; granddaughter, Tara; three sisters; three brothers.

All services will be private with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Polo. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in the Ogle County News on Apr. 15, 2020
