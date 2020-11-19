1/1
William E. "Bill" Sigler Sr.
1942 - 2020
William E. 'Bill' Sigler Sr.

Born: January 12, 1942; Chicago

Died: November 17, 2020; Rockford

OREGON – William E. "Bill" Sigler Sr., 78, of Oregon, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford.

He was born January 12, 1942 in Chicago, the son of Henry and Harriet (Albright) Sigler. He was married to Lorretta Bone on August 5, 1961 in Farmington, MO. Bill was a graduate of Calumet High School, Chicago and Olive-Harvey Community College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed for over 30 years as a federal commissioner, labor law judge and arbitrator. Bill was a 708 Ogle County Board member, a trustee for Oregon Fire Department, a community advisor for Oregon's two group homes and a volunteer for Village of Progress, Oregon over 20 years. He was also a member and elder at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Dixon. Above all though, family was most important to Bill.

He is survived by his wife, Lorretta Sigler of Oregon; daughter, Gwen (Rob) Zimmerman of Oregon; son, William (Julie) Sigler, Jr. of North Carolina; grandchildren, Candice Smidt, Michael (Samantha) Smidt, and Lindsey (Samuel) Gendusa, all of Oregon; great-grandson, Dean Anthony Gendusa; brother, Henry (Audrey) Sigler of Chicago; sister, Pamela (David) Madsen of Oak Lawn; and special friends, Samantha Dopke and Joy Holden.

He was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Tammy Rae Sigler.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to Village of Progress Attendants' Grant Fund.

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family.

www.farrellhollandgale.com


Published in Ogle County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
