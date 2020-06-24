William Hungerford
William Reynolds "Bill" Hungerford

Died: June 18, 2020; Flat Rock

William Reynolds "Bill" Hungerford, 72 of Flat Rock, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. Born in Chicago, Ill., he was a son of the late Reynolds and Mary Zoe Hungerford. He called Illinois home for many years. Bill was a Communications Technician and was a member of the National Guard. He was preceded in death by his late wife, of 11 years Sharon Hungerford in 1995; and a nephew Derek.

Surviving is his wife of 18 years, Barbara Hungerford, his two daughters, Tammy O?Neil and husband Chris of Sycamore, IL and Autumn Barr and husband Grant of South Elgin, IL; three sons Scott Hungerford and wife K.C. of Hendersonville, John Hungerford, of Sterling, IL, and Billy Hungerford and fiancé Eva Catt of Hendersonville; three step-daughters Lorna Terry and husband Phil of Sycamore, IL, Nicole Freeman and husband Chris of Columbia, SC and Jennifer Diehl and husband Chris of Polo, IL; step-son Christopher Bedenk of Chicago, IL; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister Betty Zoe Wakefield of Culver, IN.

Private family services will be held at a later date.


Published in Ogle County News on Jun. 24, 2020.
