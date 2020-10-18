Tiffany Renae Todd-Meerfeld Tiffany Renae Todd-Meerfeld born March 29, 1988, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Brian Todd. Tiffany is survived by the love of her life, Daryl Withrow; along with the rest of her Akron family: Larry and Pam Withrow, Donald Withrow, Jasmine Withrow, and Stewart and Katrina Stancil. She is also survived by her children, Noah Parker Meerfeld and Teighlor Noftz, mother, Karen Spring Todd and brother, Kevin Brett Todd of Arizona. Tiffany loved working side by side with Daryl in construction work. She was full of life and her bright demeanor radiated to all she met. Tiffany, you are very much loved and will be very missed. You will never be forgotten. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store