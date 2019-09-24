|
Aaron Halsell "Punkin" Aaron Halsell "Punkin", 56, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1962 to Arthur Lee and Annie Ree Halsell Sr. in Akron, Ohio. Aaron attended New Exodus Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev Gregory Partridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Annie Halsell, Sr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory son, Aaron Halsell (Belinda); daughters, Shavon Cole, Iona Halsell, MaKiah Halsell of Columbus, Ohio, and Chavelle Cole; brothers, Arthur "Junie" Halsell, Jr. (Tia), Reginald Clopton, Wayne Flippens of Houston, Texas, and Thomas Flippens; sisters, Ariana "Ida" Dowsey (Leon) of Columbus, Ohio, and Argel Mason (Theo); uncles, Ben Lofton and Jesse Sanford; seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Home going services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will recieve friends from 12:00 noon until time of service. Rev. Gregory Partridge, Eulogizing. Interment, Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 572 Anderson Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019