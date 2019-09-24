Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Halsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Halsell


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron Halsell Obituary
Aaron Halsell "Punkin" Aaron Halsell "Punkin", 56, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1962 to Arthur Lee and Annie Ree Halsell Sr. in Akron, Ohio. Aaron attended New Exodus Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev Gregory Partridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Annie Halsell, Sr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory son, Aaron Halsell (Belinda); daughters, Shavon Cole, Iona Halsell, MaKiah Halsell of Columbus, Ohio, and Chavelle Cole; brothers, Arthur "Junie" Halsell, Jr. (Tia), Reginald Clopton, Wayne Flippens of Houston, Texas, and Thomas Flippens; sisters, Ariana "Ida" Dowsey (Leon) of Columbus, Ohio, and Argel Mason (Theo); uncles, Ben Lofton and Jesse Sanford; seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Home going services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will recieve friends from 12:00 noon until time of service. Rev. Gregory Partridge, Eulogizing. Interment, Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 572 Anderson Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now