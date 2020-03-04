Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map

Aaron Halsell Jr.


1984 - 2020
Aaron Halsell Jr. Obituary
Aaron Halsell, Jr., 35, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 22, 2020. Aaron was born on March 12, 1984 to Aaron Halsell, Sr. and Sharon Cole. He was a bus driver for The Akron Metro Transit for many years and attended Shiloh Baptist Church. Aaron was preceded in death by both parents and grandparents, Arthur "Jack" L. Halsell and Annie Rea Halsell. He leaves to forever cherish his memory, loving wife, Belinda Halsell; son, Jimmie McCully, Jr.; daughters, Jimmiea McCully, and Marce and La'Rayza Phinnessee; sisters, Shavon and Chevelle Cole and Iona and MaKiah Halsell (Columbus, Ohio); special nephew whom he loved dearly, Donte Taylor; and other family members and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 Noon where family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery, Pastor Curtis T. Minter, Eulogizing. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 541 Morgan Ave., Akron, Ohio 44311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
- ADVERTISEMENT -