|
|
Aaron J. Harris, 37, of Akron, suddenly passed away January 8, 2020. He was born August 22, 1982. He worked for TTR Shipping as a delivery specialist for the past two years. He traveled through all of the surrounding states and was grateful for the beautiful scenery and towns he was able to observe. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He was survived by Nancy Schultz (mother); Robin Harris (father) Krystal Tompkins (wife-to-be), Julien Harris (son); Chris Harris (brother); many other family members and friends. Aaron brought a smile to all those he encountered with his cheerful personality, earning the nickname of "happy" early on. He had a zest for life and was one-of-a-kind with his personality: accommodating, charismatic, charming, creative, energetic, friendly, loyal and perceptive. He had the most generous soul, giving his heart to make those around him happy and to have fun. Throughout his life his enjoyments were baseball, skateboarding, snowboarding, golfing, cars, entertainment, comedians and traveling. Aaron didn't stay in one place long enough to let the grass grow under his feet. Aaron is now resting in peace with his family and close friends. He will be forever in our hearts. Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. and share stories about Aaron from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, January 13 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. A service will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 A.M. Followed by interment at Northlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, continue to share memories on Aaron's Facebook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020