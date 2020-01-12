Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron J. Harris


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron J. Harris Obituary
Aaron J. Harris, 37, of Akron, suddenly passed away January 8, 2020. He was born August 22, 1982. He worked for TTR Shipping as a delivery specialist for the past two years. He traveled through all of the surrounding states and was grateful for the beautiful scenery and towns he was able to observe. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He was survived by Nancy Schultz (mother); Robin Harris (father) Krystal Tompkins (wife-to-be), Julien Harris (son); Chris Harris (brother); many other family members and friends. Aaron brought a smile to all those he encountered with his cheerful personality, earning the nickname of "happy" early on. He had a zest for life and was one-of-a-kind with his personality: accommodating, charismatic, charming, creative, energetic, friendly, loyal and perceptive. He had the most generous soul, giving his heart to make those around him happy and to have fun. Throughout his life his enjoyments were baseball, skateboarding, snowboarding, golfing, cars, entertainment, comedians and traveling. Aaron didn't stay in one place long enough to let the grass grow under his feet. Aaron is now resting in peace with his family and close friends. He will be forever in our hearts. Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. and share stories about Aaron from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, January 13 at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. A service will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 A.M. Followed by interment at Northlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, continue to share memories on Aaron's Facebook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -