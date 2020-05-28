Aaron Spaulding, 73, of Green passed away May 25, 2020. He was born February 25, 1947 in Cincinnati to the late Joseph, Sr. and Lucille Spaulding. Aaron taught music in the Akron Public Schools and traveled to different elementary schools but primarily taught at Forest Hill. He also worked as the assistant band director at North High School, eventually becoming their full time band director. Aaron enjoyed putting together the Christmas concerts with the elementary children during the holidays. Some of Aaron's best times in music was while he was playing the drums in swing and polka bands, The Music Makers and the Delci-tones to name a few. He was even well known for his ability to play "Wipe-Out". He inspired many in music. Aaron enjoyed boating on Lake Erie and Atwood Lake but most of all he loved spending time traveling with his family and family trips. There was never a dull moment when Aaron was around telling his jokes. Wherever Aaron went he ran into someone who knew him. Either a past student, fellow teacher or some who followed a band he played in. If he walked into a room and didn't know anyone he certainly did when he left. He loved meeting people and making friends. Aaron had an immense passion for life and was always a positive source in whatever group he was in. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Aaron is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl; son, Nick Spaulding; daughter, Erin (Steven) Angus; grandchildren, Brian Fields and Austin Angus; brothers, Joseph Jr. (Jane) and Dennis (Sharon) Spaulding; sister Susan (Leo) Thiel; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A casual gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 P.M. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 (SR619). A funeral service will be held at 4 P.M. with Pastor Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed while at the funeral home. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Akron Board of Education, 10 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308. Please write Aaron Spaulding - Music on the memo line. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2020.