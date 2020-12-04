1/1
Aaron Michael Roach
Aaron Michael Roach (Mike) 31, passed away November 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Roach; maternal grandparents, Junior and Betty Duke; paternal grandparents, William and Lena Roach, and uncle, Lacy Nance. Mike is survived by his father, William; brother, William (Leslie) Roach; girlfriend, Brittani Stephens and their son, Michael William Roach; uncles, Thomas Duke and Ron (Paula) Roach; aunt, Laura Nance; nephew, Levi Roach; niece, Lydia Roach; best friend, Phillip Avin, and many cousins, friends and extended family members. A private memorial service for family will be held at Clifford Shoemaker Funeral Home. To share condolences with the family or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
