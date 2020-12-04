Aaron Michael Roach (Mike) 31, passed away November 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Roach; maternal grandparents, Junior and Betty Duke; paternal grandparents, William and Lena Roach, and uncle, Lacy Nance. Mike is survived by his father, William; brother, William (Leslie) Roach; girlfriend, Brittani Stephens and their son, Michael William Roach; uncles, Thomas Duke and Ron (Paula) Roach; aunt, Laura Nance; nephew, Levi Roach; niece, Lydia Roach; best friend, Phillip Avin, and many cousins, friends and extended family members. A private memorial service for family will be held at Clifford Shoemaker Funeral Home. To share condolences with the family or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
.