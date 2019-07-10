Aaron T. George



Aaron T. George, 49, died suddenly June 29, 2019.



He was born in Akron, Ohio on February 15, 1970 to Tom and Mary George from Tallmadge. Aaron grew up in Tallmadge and graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1988. Aaron enjoyed playing football during his time there. Later he was employed in the hardwood flooring business. Aaron also enjoyed camping and fishing with his sons and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert George, Gilbert and Grace Kreitzer.



In addition to his parents, Aaron is survived by his sons, Samuel and Joshua George; former wife, Lisa George of Akron; brother, Bill (Lisa) George; nephews, Logan, Charlie and Thomas George all of Tallmadge; grandmother, Evelyn George from Cridersville, Ohio; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Memorial Service will immediately follow the visitation with Rev. Deborah Wissner and Rev. George Murphy officiating. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019