Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron T. George


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron T. George Obituary
Aaron T. George

Aaron T. George, 49, died suddenly June 29, 2019.

He was born in Akron, Ohio on February 15, 1970 to Tom and Mary George from Tallmadge. Aaron grew up in Tallmadge and graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1988. Aaron enjoyed playing football during his time there. Later he was employed in the hardwood flooring business. Aaron also enjoyed camping and fishing with his sons and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert George, Gilbert and Grace Kreitzer.

In addition to his parents, Aaron is survived by his sons, Samuel and Joshua George; former wife, Lisa George of Akron; brother, Bill (Lisa) George; nephews, Logan, Charlie and Thomas George all of Tallmadge; grandmother, Evelyn George from Cridersville, Ohio; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Memorial Service will immediately follow the visitation with Rev. Deborah Wissner and Rev. George Murphy officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now