Abigail Elizabeth Woodward passed away on November 23, 2019 in her adopted home of southern California. Abbey was born in Akron, Ohio on July 21, 1997 to Edgar and April Woodward. She lived most of her life in Fairlawn, Ohio. She was a bright star who shone brightly in the east and west during her brief time here. Abbey was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Shaun Warne and cousin, Lynn Vainrib. She is survived by mother, April Woodward; brother, David Woodward; father, Edgar Woodward and stepmother, Anna Woodward; stepbrothers, Van Shane and Patrick Harrison (Jennifer) ; niece, Emmy; aunt and uncle, Susan (Peter) Kilborn of Chevy Chase, MD, aunt and uncle, Betty (Don) Holman of Fayetteville, TN., aunt, Pam Garvey of North Canton, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Diane Pyles of Wooster, Ohio, aunt and uncle, Amy (Michael) Lehman of Wooster, Ohio and uncle, Richard Pyles of Wooster, Ohio. Abbey attended Copley High School, specializing in Culinary Arts. She was recognition for "Student of the Month" for her skills in the kitchen. She continued her Culinary Arts studies at Akron U. She worked at several restaurants and country clubs in the area. Abbey struggled with the demon of addiction. She sought and received help in many places including Akron's Crossroads, IBH, the Packard Institute, and several in-patient facilities in California. She never lost hope and understood her journey was going to be a difficult one. One of her enduring gifts was how others found hope from her struggle. She encouraged that hope. She believed she could beat the addiction. She was always hopeful and was starting a new job this week. Abbey left too soon to make her mark on her professional life. Her dream of opening her own restaurant will not be a reality but her creativity in the kitchen was enjoyed by many. She leaves behind many loving friends in Ohio and California, who will miss her sense of style, her cooking, her sense of humor, her love of yard sales, her love of playing pool, her guitar playing and her red Prelude. She loved the sun and the ocean and times on the beach in Hilton Head and Malibu. Remaining to celebrate her life are Ohio friends Christa, Emily, Jenna, Issy, Ingrid, Lauren, Jennifer Cleland, and Lisa Stanko. Special friend Paul, in California. Also special California friends Brandine and Dayna who intervened in Abbey's behalf and were with her as she passed. And many others who treasure their time with Abbey. Like a bright comet, she left a bright trail of friends. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, CA. Friends and family are invited to visit Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 North Miller Road, Akron, Ohio with a service to follow at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Packard Institute. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019