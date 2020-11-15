Ada F. Blackburn, born October 3, 1939, passed away November 11, 2020. Longtime resident of Richfield Ohio, a nurse to many, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents, Elbie and Brookie Collins (Waller); sisters, Verna Stevens and Ida Roberts; son-in-law, Ronald Kovak; grandson, Ronald Kovak, and great-granddaughter, Nora Kovak. She is survived by her brothers, Henry (Jeanetta) Collins and Joe Collins; daughters, Amy Kovak and Danita (Tom) Zsembik; son, Rodney (Susan) Blackburn; grandchildren, Joe (Marian) Kovak, Jessica (Matthew) Bocian, Jenifer (Mike) Weston, Nicholas, Andrew, and Alexander Blackburn, Braden and Isabelle Zsembik; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jackson Kovak, Noah and Brody Bocian. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321 with Fr. Christopher Weber officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
