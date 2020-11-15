1/1
Ada Blackburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada F. Blackburn, born October 3, 1939, passed away November 11, 2020. Longtime resident of Richfield Ohio, a nurse to many, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents, Elbie and Brookie Collins (Waller); sisters, Verna Stevens and Ida Roberts; son-in-law, Ronald Kovak; grandson, Ronald Kovak, and great-granddaughter, Nora Kovak. She is survived by her brothers, Henry (Jeanetta) Collins and Joe Collins; daughters, Amy Kovak and Danita (Tom) Zsembik; son, Rodney (Susan) Blackburn; grandchildren, Joe (Marian) Kovak, Jessica (Matthew) Bocian, Jenifer (Mike) Weston, Nicholas, Andrew, and Alexander Blackburn, Braden and Isabelle Zsembik; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jackson Kovak, Noah and Brody Bocian. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321 with Fr. Christopher Weber officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved