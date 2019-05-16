Ada M. Tenney



At the young age of 88, Ada M. Tenney passed away on May 14th, 2019 at her home.



Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Ada was born in Selbyville, West Virginia on September 13, 1930. She was an active member of Columbia United Church of Christ in Barberton, Ohio. Her faith never wavered.



She is survived by her loving children; son, Paul C. Tenney (Jackie); daughter, Janet E. Kurtz (Brad); daughter, Brenda L. Savage (Jim); son, Brent C. Tenney



(Vanessa); 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grand



children, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul, whom she never stopped missing.



Ada's loves we're pretty simple: God, Family, Friends. Her husband was her lifelong soulmate. She would also strive at all times to get family together; reunions, Sunday dinners and spontaneous gatherings. She became the hub of communications between her immediate family and all extended family. To say she was deeply loved would be an understatement. Ada was a kind, solid presence in her family and was loved by everyone. Her family will dearly miss her, remembering her sterling example of a life well lived.



Funeral services will be held SATURDAY, 12 p.m. Noon at Columbia United Church of Christ, 978 Wooster Rd. W. Barberton, Reverend John Henniger officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. Calling Hours Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Columbia United Church of Christ.