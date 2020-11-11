Adam C. Jakuszewski passed away November 4, 2020 at the age of 95 years and 6 months. Born in Clifton, NJ, he moved to Akron after his discharge from the Navy at the end of WWII. He retired as an electrician from Firestone/Bridgestone. He is survived by one son, John of Copley; two daughters, Joane Perdue of Lebanon, TN and Janice Skeen of Barberton; 14 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Interment with military honors will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH.