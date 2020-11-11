1/1
Adam C. Jakuszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam C. Jakuszewski passed away November 4, 2020 at the age of 95 years and 6 months. Born in Clifton, NJ, he moved to Akron after his discharge from the Navy at the end of WWII. He retired as an electrician from Firestone/Bridgestone. He is survived by one son, John of Copley; two daughters, Joane Perdue of Lebanon, TN and Janice Skeen of Barberton; 14 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Interment with military honors will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Interment
09:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved