Adam David Caskey
Adam David Caskey. 36, of Portage Lakes passed away Nov. 30, 2020. He was born June 16, 1984 in Akron, the son of the late David Andrew Caskey. Adam was a very talented artist who was loved and admired by everyone he met. Adam was very charismatic and would help anyone in need if he could. Although he led a troubled life, he always kept a special place in his heart for family. He especially loved attending family gatherings and surrounding himself with loved ones for any reason at all. He had a smile that could light up a room and a personality that would warm your heart. We only hope that Adam knows how much he meant to his family, and that he will be painfully missed by all that knew him. May his soul find the Peace and answers in Heaven that he searched so hard for here on Earth. Rest In Peace My Brother, You Are Missed. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, David Taylor, Frank and Jackie Caskey; and aunt, Kimberly Bender (Caskey). He is survived by his loving family...parents, Joyce and Brian Gorby; his son; sisters, Tasha Sandmann (Mike) and Caitlyn Gorby (Josh Waltz); grandmothers, Sharon and Jo; many aunts and uncles, lots of cousins, and several nephews.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Adams Mason Funeral Home
Akron
OH
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home
