Adam Shriver


1974 - 2019
Adam Shriver Obituary
Adam Joseph Shriver, born May 15, 1974, passed away unexpectedly on December 17th, 2019. He is survived by parents, Dennis and Karen Shriver; son, Cody Shriver; brother, John (Deanna) Shriver; long- time friend and companion, Kim Rife and her daughter, Mirisa, and a host of special aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. Adam spent most of his life battling addiction but in recent years was fighting hard for a different life. In 2017 he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior and gave the greatest gift to his friends and family. He was intelligent, loyal, and relentless in his pursuit of things and people he cared for. One of his most cherished relationships was with his son Cody, for whom he yearned to provide a stable and healthy life. He loved to make people laugh and did so often. He will be greatly missed by those who love him. Through his personal choice of being an organ donor, in his death he gave life. Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
