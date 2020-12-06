Adam William Alvarez On Thursday, November 26, 2020 Adam William Alvarez passed away at the age of 42. He is survived by his father, Dan (Suzanne); mother, Janet (Zak); sister, Amy (Dan) and their children, Madelyn, Mason and Maren; sister, Allison (Mike) and their children. Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Adam's name to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (www.summithumane.org
) Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, OH. www.johnsonromito.com