1/1
ADAM WILLIAM ALVAREZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam William Alvarez On Thursday, November 26, 2020 Adam William Alvarez passed away at the age of 42. He is survived by his father, Dan (Suzanne); mother, Janet (Zak); sister, Amy (Dan) and their children, Madelyn, Mason and Maren; sister, Allison (Mike) and their children. Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Adam's name to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (www.summithumane.org) Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, OH. www.johnsonromito.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
(330) 425-2244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved